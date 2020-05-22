IRGC: Deal of the Century will hasten Israel’s demise 

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the planned US Deal of the Century and Israel’s annexation of large areas in the occupied West Bank would hasten Israel’s demise.

The statement issued ahead of Al-Quds Day which is commemorated today, the last Friday of Ramadan, reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause and the liberation of Jerusalem as a strategic goal of the Islamic Revolution, especially after the founding of the elite Quds Force .

France, Germany, Italy and Spain announced on Wednesday a joint initiative to revive peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, warning Tel Aviv that it may face a European response if it carried out its planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli government announced that it will proceed with the annexation plan in July as part of the Deal of the Century.

