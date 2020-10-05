Girl, 19, kidnapped, raped and burned to death in Algeria

The body of a 19-year-old Algerian girl has been found burned in the northern province of Boumerdes, in what her family believe was a horrific attack which saw her kidnapped and raped before her murder.

Chaima was kidnapped days before her body was found. Her suspected attacker was known to authorities as her family had submitted a police report about him, her mother said in a video posted online. In 2016, the suspect was jailed for Chaima’s murder and held for three years.

Upon his release he returned to harass the teen and forced her to meet with him only to kidnap her, rape her and kill her, her mother added. Her burned remains were found in an abandoned fuel station in Thania, Boumerdes Governorate.

Chaima’s mother appealed to Algerian President Abdel-Majid Tebboune to implement the death sentence against the perpetrator, who she said had since been detained and confessed to the crimes.

