Syria regime auctions land of displaced persons

Land belonging to Syrian civilians has been taken over by Assad regime and auctioned, AFP reports.

According to report, many Syrians forced from their homes by their country's brutal, decade-old war are now shocked to discover that their family farms have been sold by the government.

Refugees and displaced Syrians looking to return have faced unprecedented struggles with unsafe areas, the remnants of war and fear of arrest at the hands of the regime.

It was reported last month that Palestinian refugees who were returning to their homes in refugee camps in Syria have been asked to provide proof of property ownership, as well as historic electricity, water, and telephone bills.

The EU announced that humanitarian support for refugees in Turkey will be extended until early 2022.

In 2016 the EU and Turkey concluded a deal in which the EU promised to provide €6 billion in financial assistance to finance projects for Syrian refugees, and Turkey agreed to help stop irregular migrants heading to Europe.

There are 6.2 million people, including 2.5 million children, displaced within Syria, the biggest internally displaced population in the world, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

