Israel approves plan to seize more Palestinian land near Bethlehem

The Israeli occupation authorities approved a plan on Sunday to seize acres of Palestinian land near occupied Bethlehem, a local anti-settlement activist has revealed.

Hasan Brejiyeh told Wafa that the land is Palestinian-owned by and will be used for the construction and expansion of colonial settlements. The plan, he insisted, is evidence that the Israeli government is facilitating settlers' attempts to steal ever more Palestinian-owned land and property.

According to Israeli rights group B'Tselem, the government has used a complex legal and bureaucratic mechanism to take control of more Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

