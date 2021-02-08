Iran warns it will respond to Israel provocations

Iran's Ambassador and to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has warned against "provocative" and "false" statements by Israel, stressing that the Islamic Republic will respond to "any threat or wrong action", Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported yesterday.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president sent on Saturday, Takht-Ravanchi said: "The Israeli regime has recently not only doubled down on its provocative, warmongering statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran but has also been planning to carry out its belligerent threats against Iran." He added: "The most recent example of such threats is the remarks made by the Israeli military chief of staff on January 26, 2021, in which, in addition to frivolous claims on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he also said that Israeli armed forces are preparing a number of operational plans."

Takht-Ravanchi continued: "These threats are in grave breach of Chapter 2 the UN Charter and necessitate proportionate answers from the world community, given the dark history of the Israeli regime's strikes against the countries in the region."

In case of any Israeli attack, Takht-Ravanchi said, "we are entitled to self-defence and respond definitely to any threat or wrong action by the Israeli regime."

"It is totally obvious that the Israeli regime must shoulder full responsibility for the consequences of its unbridled, wrong actions."

READ: Israel discussing possible attack on Iran