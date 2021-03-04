Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bomb dogs prevent major attack in Syria

March 4, 2021 at 3:13 pm
Total of 150 military vehicles of Turkish Armed Forces' are being deployed to Syria border as reinforcements, including howitzers, tanks, ammunition, armored construction machines and other military vehicles, on 17 February 2020 as they pass through Reyhanli district of Turkey's Hatay. [Cem Genco - Anadolu Agency]
Two bomb-sniffing dogs have prevented a major attack against civilians living in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said today.

According to the National Defence Ministry, Turkish soldiers detected a suspected vehicle in the Al-Kantara region, 20 kilometres away from Manbij.

After bomb dogs Ban and Tim reacted to the same area in separate searches, a bomb disposal team defused the explosive-laden vehicle through a controlled blast.

The examination found that the vehicle contained 25-30 kilogrammes of explosives with the power to kill scores of innocent people.

The ministry also shared a video on Twitter showing the dogs searching the area and the controlled explosion.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful military operations across its border in northern Syria in what it says are efforts to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

