Bomb dogs prevent major attack in Syria

Two bomb-sniffing dogs have prevented a major attack against civilians living in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said today.

According to the National Defence Ministry, Turkish soldiers detected a suspected vehicle in the Al-Kantara region, 20 kilometres away from Manbij.

After bomb dogs Ban and Tim reacted to the same area in separate searches, a bomb disposal team defused the explosive-laden vehicle through a controlled blast.

The examination found that the vehicle contained 25-30 kilogrammes of explosives with the power to kill scores of innocent people.

The ministry also shared a video on Twitter showing the dogs searching the area and the controlled explosion.

Günün kahramanları, Suriye'nin kuzeyinde büyük bir faciayı önleyen bomba imha köpeklerimiz Ban ve Tim👏👏 Durdurulan şüpheli bir araç, köpeklerimizin tepki vermesi üzerine imha edildi. İmha edilen araçta 25-30 kg civarında patlayıcı madde olduğu belirlendi.#MSB#TSKpic.twitter.com/z0QwcwwkGf — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 4, 2021

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful military operations across its border in northern Syria in what it says are efforts to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

