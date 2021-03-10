Syria increases stipends to fallen soldiers' families by 500%

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has increased the value of the "annual cash gift card" offered to the families of soldiers who have been killed or wounded in battle, the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that Al-Assad, who is the general commander of the armed forces, ordered a five-fold increase to the annual cash gift card, which will see the families of the martyrs and soldiers who are totally disabled or missing receiving 50,000 Syrian pounds ($97.50) instead of 10,000 ($19.50).

According to the new directives, soldiers with a partial disability will receive 30,000 pounds ($58.50) instead of 6,000 ($11.70).

The ministry said the new cash gifts will be distributed directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

