Official: Israel expects Hezbollah to fire 2,000 missiles per day in war time

A senior Israeli army official said that Israel expects the Lebanese Hezbollah group to fire 2,000 missiles per day, if war breaks out.

Speaking to AFP, Uri Gordin, chief of the army's Home Front Command, said during the latest round of violence with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May, cities like Tel Aviv and Ashdod experienced the "highest number of fire towards them in the history of Israel".

"We saw a pace of more than 400 rockets fired towards Israel on a daily basis," he explained.

"Now, in the case of a future conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel," Gordin said, adding "basically, we are looking at between 1,500 and 2,500 rockets fired daily towards Israel."

Meanwhile, an Israeli security source, also interviewed by AFP, said that the Israeli army wants "stability" in Lebanon, but "Hezbollah" is "a source of instability" there, adding that the group "exploits the state's resources for Iranian interests".

According to the unnamed source, Iran is "closer to creating fissile material for nuclear weapons, than they ever were in the past, but would still need two years to obtain a bomb".

