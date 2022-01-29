Morocco warns citizens of spyware infections via PowerPoint

The Moroccan Defence Ministry has warned Moroccans of spyware that could infect their mobiles and laptops through PowerPoint files, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The ministry announced: "Unknown sides are using PowerPoint to penetrate mobiles and computers and steal their contents."

The announcement stated that highly-developed spyware is being used to steal passwords of mobile phones and laptops, even the difficult ones.

The ministry called for Moroccans not to open PowerPoint files they receive unless from credible parties.

From time to time, the ministry issues warnings to Moroccans and asks them to encode personal information on their mobiles and laptops.

Morocco has recorded a high number of spyware attacks, including more than 400 attacks in 2021.

