Israel plan to get $0.31bn gains from new settlements

Israeli government is planning to get financial gains worth one billion shekels ($0.31 billion) from the construction of new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Sama news agency reported yesterday.

According to the news site, Israel's Calcalist newspaper stated that the plan would be carried out in cooperation between the Financial Ministry and Israel's Land Authority.

The Calcalist reported that the prices of settlement units have recently increased greatly, and the money would be obtained through taxes imposed on land sales.

The Israeli newspaper also revealed, according to Sama, that Israeli Land Authority would deal with the construction directly, this way illegal settlers who will live in the new buildings would be able to claim ownership of the land.

