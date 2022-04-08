Portuguese / Spanish / English

Dozens survive sandstorm scare in Iraq

April 8, 2022 at 1:53 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Videos & Photo Stories
Cars drive amidst a sandstorm in Iraq on 7 April 2022 [ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP/Getty Images]
A heavy sandstorm slammed into Iraq's southern and western provinces on Thursday evening, putting dozens of residents at risk, Anadolu News Agency reports.

At least 90 people in the northern city of Kirkuk suffered from shortness of breath and momentary suffocation, while others survived being smothered in the sand, according to a statement issued by the Kirkuk Hospital.

A number of people afflicted were temporarily hospitalised, the statement added.

