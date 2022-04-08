Dozens survive sandstorm scare in Iraq

A heavy sandstorm slammed into Iraq's southern and western provinces on Thursday evening, putting dozens of residents at risk, Anadolu News Agency reports.

At least 90 people in the northern city of Kirkuk suffered from shortness of breath and momentary suffocation, while others survived being smothered in the sand, according to a statement issued by the Kirkuk Hospital.

A number of people afflicted were temporarily hospitalised, the statement added.

