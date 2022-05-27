Egyptian minister's son faces murder charges in US

The son of Egypt's Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, Nabila Makram, is facing charges of the premeditated murder of two young men in the United States, media reports revealed yesterday.

Egyptian sources told Arabi21 that 26-year-old Ramy Hani Mounir Fahim, who lives in California's Irvine, was charged with double murder for "stabbing his co-worker, and flatmate."

The sources added that the Egyptian embassy in the US had intervened "to contain the issue," adding that Ramy was expected to appear before California's supreme court on 17 June.

Ramy, an employee of Pence Wealth Management, was charged in April with two counts of murder, two enhancements each of lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon. The special circumstances of lying in wait and multiple murders make him eligible for the death penalty, the DA's Office said according to the Daily Mail.

