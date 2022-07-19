Gaza bread prices fall 'slightly' amid Ukraine war food crisis

The prices of bread and flour are expected to drop "slightly" in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of the Economy announced yesterday, Al-Watan Voice has reported.

The ministry said that the price of a large pack of flour would amount to "107 shekels ($31.05) for bakery stores," adding that the local bread pack weight would increase to "2.8 kilograms instead of 2.6 kilograms." The pack price will stabilise at 8 shekels ($2.32), it added.

The changes will take effect from 20 July, after "prolonged talks" with flour-producing mills and the Bakery Owners' Association.

In March, it was reported that the authorities in the Gaza Strip had "agreed to put in place customs exemptions for importers of flour and wheat" in an effort to mitigate higher prices resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Two months later, though, mill owners in Gaza were said to be "feeling the heat" as they sought to replenish dwindling stocks.

According to Reuters in May, prices had "jumped by around 20 per cent". The General-Director of one of Gaza's biggest flour mills, Abdel Dayem Abu Awwad, said that the crisis had forced him to lay off most of his company's 54 workers and shorten working hours.

