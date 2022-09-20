Fatah, Hamas head to Algeria to discuss Palestinian reconciliation

Delegations from Fatah and Hamas have headed to Algeria to discuss ways to end the division and achieve Palestinian unity.

Fatah said in a statement yesterday that its delegation left for Algeria at the invitation of the North African state's leadership within the framework of joint coordination on challenges facing the Palestinian cause and strengthening national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Wafa reported.

The delegation included members of the movement's central committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh.

Deputy Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Sabri Saidam, told Anadolu Agency that his movement "deals positively with the Algerian role regarding Palestinian reconciliation," adding that "Algeria continues to work on the reconciliation file, and the factions meet individually, and we bless this effort and practical steps".

"What is required is harmony with the position of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and international legitimacy in order to face all challenges together," he added.

The Hamas delegation arrived in Algeria on Sunday to "resume the dialogue on arranging the Palestinian house, strengthening the relationship between the two sides, and reviewing the developments regarding the Palestinian cause," a statement posted on the movement's website said.

The Hamas delegation is headed by the head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office, Khalil Al-Hayya, along with members of the political bureau, Maher Salah and Hussam Badran, and the movement's representative in Algeria, Muhammad Othman.

On 6 December 2021, Tebboune announced Algeria's intention to host an inclusive conference for the Palestinian factions, and later received delegations representing the factions.

Since the summer of 2007, Palestinians have been suffering from political and geographical divisions, after Hamas won the elections but Fatah refused to hand over control of the occupied territories to the movement. Fighting broke out which saw Hamas gaincontrol of the besieged Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority governed the occupied West Bank.

