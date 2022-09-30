Turkiye to take recognition of northern Cyprus to UN General Assembly

Turkiye is preparing to take the Cyprus issue to the UN General Assembly in order to remove the obstacles to recognition of the breakaway state in the north, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the framework of the strategy for recognising the pseudo-state was drawn up at the regular meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in July.

"Turkiye will resolutely continue its multidimensional activities to defend the rights of the Turkish Cypriots and all countries were called upon to recognise the independence of the Turkish Cypriots," the report says.

Even if it does not pass the Security Council, a resolution by the General Assembly would exert pressure in favour of recognising it, the report states.

According to the UN Charter, the Security Council has decision-making authority, even though each of the five permanent members has veto power.

