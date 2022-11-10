Qatar refuses to operate Israel mobile phones during World Cup 

The Qatari government has refused to cooperate with Israeli telecommunication companies in order to operate their mobile phones during the World Cup tournament later this month.

Israel's Kan 11 reported that between 10,000 to 20,000 Israelis are going to attend World Cup 2022 in Doha, noting that they will be forced to buy Qatari SIMs to make calls.

Israeli Communications Minister, Yoaz Hendel, sent a letter to the President of FIFA and the UN, seeking assistance in communicating with cellular companies in Qatar, which refuse to cooperate with Israeli companies.

"We want your help in ensuring the host country's cooperation with all countries, especially since the talk is about international competitions," he wrote.

Qatar has also refused a request to open a temporary consulate for Israel in Doha to deal with the Israeli visitors during the tournament, but reached a deal with FIFA in June to allow Israelis to purchase tickets for the tournament and enter Qatar. Israeli passport holders are not normally allowed entry into the Gulf state.

READ: Israel appeals to FIFA, UN for cellular access in Qatar with Israeli SIMS