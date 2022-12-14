Israel angered by Swedish TV using Palestine map and flag

The Embassy of Israel and the Jewish community in Sweden have been angered by the local Channel 5 TV showing a map labelled as Palestine, along with the Palestine flag and the Dome of the Rock in the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque in a game show.

The context was a question about Swedish singer Laila Bagge Wahlgren.

On the map, the names of Palestinian cities were identified with their original names, without mentioning any Israeli cities or any trace of them. This prompted an angry response from the embassy in Stockholm.

"What should Channel 5 and the show's producer do when they present a map with no mention of Israel? 1. Check the graphics, 2. Do more research, 3. Apologise, 4. All of the above," tweeted the embassy.

The show's duly producer apologised and confirmed that the "problem" would be fixed.

