Israel seizes tents used as school in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation forces yesterday seized tents used as classrooms to teach students from the Isfi School, which was demolished by Israel in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron last November.

The coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees in Masafer Yatta, Fouad Amour, said the tents housed dozens of students from the nearby Bedouin communities.

Amour pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces have recently intensified the demolition of houses built of corrugated iron and bricks and the confiscation of tents in the area.

