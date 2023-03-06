Sheikh Salah: Palestinians sticking to their land until liberation

Sheikh Raed Salah said yesterday that Palestinians "are sticking to their land until it is liberated," Safa news agency reported.

Along with a delegation of Palestinian citizens of Israel, Salah visited Huwara to show solidarity with its residents following the Israeli Jewish settler attack last week.

"We came here to tell our brothers in Huwara that all the Palestinians stand together and when the occupier demolishes or burns a house and uproots a tree, it does not uproot the Palestinian rights," Sheikh Salah said.

"Our role is to be the voice of right, justice and humanity, as well as to support the Palestinian rights, offer all possible assistance and relief through popular activities and campaigns. This is the message of the oppressed Palestinians to the whole world."

Arab Member of the Knesset Ahmad Tibi said: "We are one people. We are not here for solidarity,but to prove we are part of the same body."

He described what happened in Huwara as "Kristallnacht" or the Night of Broken Glass, referring to a series of pogroms carried out by Nazis on 9 and 10 November 1938 against Jews.

Tibi said that this hatred is being encouraged by Israeli officials such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and MK Zvika Fogel, stressing they must be prosecuted.