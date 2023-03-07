Arab world shows unprecedented solidarity with quake-hit Turkiye

Since the devastating twin earthquakes that killed thousands of people in Turkiye and Syria last month, the Arab world has provided great support and assistance to the victims of the earthquake disaster.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes killed more than 46,100 people and affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

According to the UN, the quakes also killed around 6,000 people in neighbouring Syria.

Following the earthquakes, several Arab countries launched airlifts and donation campaigns to help victims in both Turkiye and Syria.

Qatar

The Qataris launched the "Oun w Sanad" (Support and Relief) campaign, which raised some 168 million Qatari riyals ($46 million) on the first day, including $14 million from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Qatar Red Crescent also allocated $1 million from its Disaster Relief Fund for emergency aid to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

It also launched a humanitarian campaign to raise $10 million in donations to expand the scope of relief efforts for earthquake victims in the two countries.

Qatar Charity has also launched a campaign to raise $7.5 million in donations for the earthquake-affected countries of Turkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia

After the earthquakes, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre launched a popular fundraising campaign for the earthquake victims.

More than two million people participated in the campaign and raised more than 474 million riyals ($126.4 million) for the earthquake victims.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched the "Bridges of Good" campaign on 11 February in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and humanitarian and charitable organisations.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Maternity and Childhood, also ordered the allocation of 50 million dirhams ($13.6 million) to support the campaign.Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, also donated 5 million dirhams (about $1.3 million) to earthquake victims.

Al Ansari Exchange, a leading foreign exchange trading company, also announced a donation of 3.67 million dirhams ($1 million) to support relief efforts for victims of the deadly earthquakes.The International Charity Organisation (ICO) also donated 2 million dirhams (about $544,000) to the victims.

On 11 February, Mubadala Investment Company announced that it was donating the proceeds from tickets to the final and semi-finals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open women's tennis tournament to the "Bridges of Good" campaign.

The Global Village in Dubai also donated 15 per cent of the proceeds earned from tickets of a worldwide concert on 19 February.

Kuwait

On 11 February, several ministries in the Gulf State, including the Ministry of Social Affairs, launched a one-day fundraising campaign to support those affected by the earthquake disaster. The campaign raised more than 20.7 million dinars ($67.7 million), with more than 129,000 donors participating.

Bahrain

Bahrainis launched the "Solidarity Day" campaign on 17 February to support relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. The campaign is still ongoing. Bahrainis also handed over donations in kind to the Turkish Embassy in Manama to be given to the earthquake victims.

Oman

Oman's Dar Al Atta'a Association launched a month-long campaign on 7 February to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Yemen

Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tawakkol Karman, announced 13 February, donation for the reconstruction of 50 housing units, which will be handed over to Turkiye's Office of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), upon completion.

Lebanon

Activists initiated various campaigns on social media platforms that led to the delivery of relief supplies to earthquake victims, including 15 aid trucks to Syria.

Palestine

Palestinians launched the "Help Them" campaign sponsored by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs on 9 February, which raised 8 million shekels (about $2 million).

On 16 February, the Palestinians also launched the "One Body" campaign to collect relief supplies and gifts for affected children in Turkiye and Syria. The campaign was sponsored by the Hope Institute for Orphans Association in the Gaza Strip.

The Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Occupied West Bank also launched a fundraising campaign for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Iraq

Iraqi authorities have sent 56 trucks of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Turkiye, according to Mahmut Akgun Tiryaki, the representative of the Turkish Red Crescent in Iraq.

Algeria

The El Baraka Association for Charitable and Humanitarian Work launched a relief initiative called "The Brotherhood Campaign" just hours after the earthquakes. Another campaign was initiated by the Algerian Relief Authority to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Mauritania

A fundraising campaign in Mauritania raised about $14,000 for victims of last month's deadly earthquakes.

Tunisia

Prominent Tunisian singer, Lotfi Bouchnak, gave a benefit concert for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. Several fundraisers were also held in the North African country by various institutions for the victims of the earthquake disaster in the two countries.

Djibouti

Djibouti has provided humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Turkiye, according to Turkish Ambassador, Cenk Uraz.

Somalia

Somali parliamentarians donated 20 per cent of their salaries to earthquake victims.

Arab communities

Prayers were also held in several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Palestine, Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon and Sudan, for the victims of last month's deadly earthquakes.

Arab communities in Turkiye also rushed to show their support for the earthquake victims.

A day after the earthquakes, more than 50 leaders of Arab communities, associations and institutions in Turkiye issued a statement expressing their full solidarity with the Turkish people.

The statement called on all Arab communities and institutions to "provide all kinds of financial and material support to the official authorities and organisations and organised relief convoys."

Signatories included the Federation of Arab Communities, the Yemeni Community, the Federation of Egyptian Associations in Turkiye, the Union of Iraqi Students, the Palestinian Workers' Federation in Turkiye, the Algerian Community Forum, the Somali Economic Council in Turkiye and the Syrian Community.

Arab institutions, including the Libyan Women's Union, the Egyptian Turkish House and the Arab Medical Union, also organised a blood drive for the victims of the quake in Taksim, Istanbul.

The Syrian Forum contributed $1 million worth of aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.The Syrian Nur Association also launched volunteer campaigns and contributed to the support of displaced families arriving in Istanbul after the earthquakes.

The Iraqi Al Maarifa International Schools in the city of Mersin in southern Turkiye joined the relief efforts by hosting students from the earthquake-affected cities so they could complete their second semester free of charge.

The Iraqi community in Turkiye also participated in the relief and fundraising efforts for the earthquake victims.

The Palestinian community launched the "Palestine with You" campaign, which included 10 relief shipments. It also organised campaigns to collect blood, material and in-kind donations.

Egyptian organisations and institutions including the Egyptian Associations Union in Turkiye, Al-Sharif Academy, Diwan Al-Khair Association and the Union of Egyptian Students in Turkiye, organised relief and donation campaigns for earthquake victims.

Yemenis in Turkiye also collected 17 million Turkish liras (about $900,000), organised a 10-truck relief convoy, and participated in volunteer activities.

The Maghreb Foundation, an Association founded by young Moroccans for emigrants in Turkiye, launched a relief campaign that collected more than one million Turkish liras (about $53,000).

The Mauritanian Community Association in Turkiye, the Chinguetti Lighthouse International Association, and the Turkiye Alumni Association also collected $60,000 in donations for earthquake victims.

The Algerian Forum launched the "One Body" fundraising campaign to benefit victims of earthquakes.

