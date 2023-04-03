Defence Minister denies reports of migrants rushing into Turkiye

Turkiye's Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, rejected recent reports on an upsurge in migrant flows into Turkiye, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Akar underlined that Turkish soldiers protect the country's borders, while using the latest technology to prevent trespassing.

"Some comments and political remarks point to photographs and videos taken in other countries and at different times. These are absolutely false, not right," Akar said during iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, with quake victims in southern Hatay province's Kırıkhan district.

Akar also announced that around 60,000 Syrians living in Turkiye are returning to their home country due to losing their homes and relatives.

