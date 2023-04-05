Lebanon probes embezzlement of $300,000 from embassy in Ukraine

Lebanon is looking into an allegation of embezzlement regarding its Ukraine embassy, with officials suspected of stealing over $300,000, a judicial official told AFP on Monday.

An investigation was launched after an initial complaint of financial irregularities was raised in September of diplomatic missions, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Lebanese judiciary revealed "an estimated $318,000" had been embezzled from funds charged for consular services such as "passport renewal fees," the official said.

A diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that "judicial investigations are underway into a financial matter at the Ukrainian embassy."

Lebanon's Ambassador to Ukraine, Ali Daher, has been recalled to Beirut for the investigation and has been questioned alongside one of his assistants, the judicial official said.

Following initial investigations, the official said the money had been transferred to a Ukrainian bank account belonging to the embassy employee who claimed the funds had been sent to Beirut.

The assistant has since returned to Lebanon but disappeared, the official said, adding that Lebanon's top prosecutor has issued a travel ban against the assistant and his Ukrainian wife. The couple's residence in Kyiv is also under investigation, the official said.

