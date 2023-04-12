Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye opposition leader Kilicdaroglu promises visa-free travel in Schengen zone

Leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkiye on January 10, 2023 [Utku Uçrak/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has promised visa-free travel in the Schengen Area if he comes to power on 14 May, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, in a recent TV interview, Kilicdaroglu pledged to "solve visa problems", stating that if his Republican People's Party (CHP) wins, "within three months, our citizens will be able to enter Europe without a visa."

Kilicdaroglu is the unity leader for six opposition parties including secularists, nationalists, conservatives and liberals.

