Turkiye opposition leader Kilicdaroglu promises visa-free travel in Schengen zone

Turkish opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has promised visa-free travel in the Schengen Area if he comes to power on 14 May, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, in a recent TV interview, Kilicdaroglu pledged to "solve visa problems", stating that if his Republican People's Party (CHP) wins, "within three months, our citizens will be able to enter Europe without a visa."

Kilicdaroglu is the unity leader for six opposition parties including secularists, nationalists, conservatives and liberals.

