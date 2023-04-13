Latest News
Islamic Jihad leader says Iraq visit sends strong message to Israel
Israel approves plans to build settlement roads in East Jerusalem
Turkiye, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
Lawsuit against Syria regime filed at US court over torture of Syrian-American national
Bahrain last country to restore ties with Qatar after Gulf crisis
Kurdish oil exports stay halted as Iraq negotiates with Turkiye: Â Bloomberg
Qatar gives China share of landmark natural gas fieldÂ
Tunisian police violently disperse African migrants
Travel ban on Lebanon Central Bank Governor lifted
Italy, Tunisia agree to counter irregular migration in Mediterranean
Israeli extremists spit at nuns in Jerusalem
IMF says it is yet to agree date with Egypt to begin programme review
Iran executed 582 people in 2022, in 75% increase from previous year
Palestinian prisoner 'dying' in 3rd month of hunger strike
Pilgrims flock to ancient Holy Land Church as Palestinian congregation shrinks
