Turkiye arrests drug lord wanted on red notice in Istanbul

Turkish police said on Tuesday that Urfi Cetinkaya, who was wanted on red notice for drug manufacturing and trafficking, was arrested in Istanbul.

The General Directorate of Security said in a statement that the narcotics and intelligence units of Istanbul police carried out a joint operation to raid an address in Sariyer.

Cetinkaya, who was already sentenced to 24 years in prison, was arrested during the operation carried out by anti-terror and special operations police at the address where he was hiding.

READ: Turkiye, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya