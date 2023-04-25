Ghannouchi to start hunger strike in protest of 'ill-treatment' in prison

The leader of the Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, is preparing to start a hunger strike in protest against the "ill-treatment" he has been subjected to since his detention.

Sources from the movement said Ghannouchi "announced, during the investigation with him, that he intends to start a hunger strike as a protest for the ill-treatment and prohibiting his family to visit him after the police imposed unfair restrictions on the visit."

His decision to go on hunger strike came as he was transferred from prison to El-Aouina National Guard Barracks to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Unit for investigation in a new case. Ghannouchi's defence team was not informed what the new charges are.

Ghannouchi faces a new charge related to an alleged meeting with leaders of the "Ansar al-Sharia" organisation, which is classified as a terrorist organisation in Tunisia. A source from Ennahda had previously denied such a meeting took place, confirming that this charge was fabricated.

Last week, Ennahda announced that a security squad stormed Ghannouchi's home, and took him to an unknown destination. He was later interrogated without his lawyer president.

Later, the security forces stormed Ennahda's headquarters following a press conference by the party regarding the arrest of Ghannouchi. The forces closed the headquarters and banned meetings from taking place there in the future.

