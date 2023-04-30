Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye's Erdogan appears at teknofest airshow after illness

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet crowds with country's first space traveler candidates Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever and their families during the Turkiye’s largest technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport in Istanbul
April 30, 2023 at 1:20 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
April 30, 2023 at 1:20 pm

