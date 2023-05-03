Sudan personalities launch national initiative in support of the army 

Dozens of independent, partisan, tribal and academic political figures in Sudan yesterday launched an "inclusive, sovereign, national initiative" in support of the Sudanese army against the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The initiative, dubbed the Nation's Call for Peace and Democratic Transformation, calls for confronting the targeting of the military institutions and rejecting any "benign" external interference that seeks to internationalise the national crisis.

The initiative stressed that the Sudanese people will deal with their own crisis internally and secure the military's constitutional and legal right to perform its national duties in order to preserve the constitution and enforce the law.

They went on to call for an immediate end to the fighting, in accordance with measures and arrangements agreed upon by experts and specialists.

The initiative calls for the formation of a national body of civil society organisations with a civil leadership to attract humanitarian aid, provide the necessities of life from internal and external sources, restore confidence in the police, and advocate for support and cooperation to secure the lives and properties of citizens to prevent crime and stop looting.

