Netanyahu unable to lead Israel: Bennett says

The head of the Israel' opposition, National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, said yesterday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unable to lead the country.

"Netanyahu is unable to deliver in the sense of fulfilling his responsibility as prime minister. He is attached to extremists that are doing whatever they like to him. He is unable to lead a governing agenda," the former defence minister said in an interview with Ynet Radio as quoted in the Times of Israel.

"I do think Netanyahu is unable to lead the state of Israel. He is held captive by his own agenda."

Gantz also referred to recent polls in which he has "surpassed Netanyahu as the preferred prime minister," the online Israeli newspaper added.

He reiterated his refusal to join the Israeli government headed by Netanyahu.

READ: Israel blockade costing Jericho $70m in losses