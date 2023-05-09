Hamas denies progress on prisoner swap deal with Israel

Palestinian group, Hamas, has denied reports about progress in talks for a prisoner swap deal with Israel, Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is close to reaching a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

"The [Israeli] occupation government is lying. There is no progress on the prisoner swap file," senior Hamas member, Zaher Jabareen, said.

"The [Israeli] occupation is procrastinating on the file and is unwilling to pay the price for the freedom of their [captives']," he added.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is believed to be holding four Israelis captive, including two soldiers captured during the Israeli war on the territory in the summer of 2014. The other two are civilians who entered Gaza under unclear circumstances.

The Resistance group demands the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons in exchange for Israelis in captivity.

At least 4,800 Palestinians are held by Israel, including 29 female prisoners and 170 minors, according to Palestinian estimates.

