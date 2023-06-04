Yemen's cyclist community come together on 'World Cycling Day'
As peace talks continue, life in Yemen slowly returns to normality, as can be seen from this meeting of Sanaa's cycling community on 'World Cycling Day'. From lycra-clad road cyclists, to the wheelie-popping BMX kids, to the casual weekend cyclists on sturdy old frames; all rode together in a large peloton through the streets of the capital.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.