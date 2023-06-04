Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen's cyclist community come together on 'World Cycling Day'

As peace talks continue, life in Yemen slowly returns to normality, as can be seen from this meeting of Sanaa's cycling community on 'World Cycling Day'. From lycra-clad road cyclists, to the wheelie-popping BMX kids, to the casual weekend cyclists on sturdy old frames; all rode together in a large peloton through the streets of the capital.
June 4, 2023 at 11:48 am | Published in: Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories, Yemen
June 4, 2023 at 11:48 am

WATCH: Street brawl between Lebanese and Iraqis in Brazil

Categories
Middle EastVideos & Photo StoriesYemen
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments