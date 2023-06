Yazidi women reunited with their families 9 years after capture by Daesh

Women from the Yazidi minority group in Iraq have been reunited with their families 9 years after being captured by Daesh. In 2014, Daesh attacked Sinjar in northern Iraq, killing thousands and abducting more than 6,000 women and children, many of whom were kept as slaves. Many escaped to Turkiye or Syria and were stuck in refugee camps, which is why it has taken so long to return them home.