Arab parliament speaker urges further Arab engagement to solve Sudan crisis

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi urged further engagement Saturday for Arab countries to solve the crisis in Sudan, Anadolu reports.

'The Sudanese crisis must not be left for regional and international interventions,' Al-Asoomi said at the opening session of the Arab Parliament in Cairo.

'Arabs are to unite for finding a Sudanese-Arab solution that could spare bloodshed, safeguards the country's integrity and preserves its national army,' he said.

Al-Asoomi also hailed humanitarian and political efforts by Arab countries regarding Sudan.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group have engaged in heavy fighting since April in different areas across Sudan including the capital, Khartoum, amid accusations against each other of starting assaults that have left hundreds dead.

