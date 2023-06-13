Algeria President visits Russia for cooperation talks

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, started a 3-day official visit to Russia on Tuesday for talks on boosting bilateral cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Algerian Presidency said the visit comes upon an invitation from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, for talks on strengthening cooperation between Algeria and Russia.

Talks between the two presidents will focus on strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia as well as a host of international issues, including developments in the Middle East and Sahel region, Russia's state-run Tass News Agency reported.

The discussions will also focus on energy cooperation within the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC+, the broadcaster said.

During the visit, Tebboune will participate in the International Economic Forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on 14-17 June.

Organised annually since 1997, the St. Petersburg Forum discusses main economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets and the world.

The Algerian President's visit was originally scheduled for May, but it did not take place for unannounced reasons.

Algeria is Russia's second trading partner in Africa, with an exchange volume of nearly $3 billion in 2021, according to Algerian official figures.

International reports indicate that Algeria is the third importer of Russian weapons, while Moscow is considered the first financier of the Algerian army with weapons and military systems by more than 50 per cent.

