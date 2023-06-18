Saudi's MBS, France's Macron call for end to Lebanon political vacuum

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for an end to Lebanon's political vacuum, as the two countries grow increasingly frustrated with the failure to select a new Lebanese president.

During bin Salman's official visit to France to meet French leaders and discuss the Saudi Arabia's bid to host the World Expo 2030, he held a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, in which they agreed that the absence of a president in Lebanon "remains the major obstacle to resolving the country's severe socio-economic crisis."

Since former Lebanese president Michel Aoun's term ended at the end of last year, Lebanon has been without a head of state for over seven months, with the country's MPs failing for a 12th time to elect a new president on Wednesday this week amid ongoing divisions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents on their choice of presidential candidates.

READ: Lebanon will not be able to pay salaries by end of June

According to the statement by the French presidency after the meeting, the two leaders called for a "rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon." They also "reiterated their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and Middle East and expressed their desire to pursue their joint efforts to bring about a lasting easing of tensions."

The presidency stated Paris's intent to "develop and deepen the partnership between the two countries," as well as its readiness "to support Saudi Arabia in strengthening its defence capabilities." Macron also stressed "the willingness of French companies to continue to support Saudi Arabia in implementing its ambitious Vision 2030."

The Saudi Crown Price is set attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on June 22-23, which will be hosted by Macron.