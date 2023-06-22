Portuguese / Spanish / English

PLO calls on ICC to expedite decision on Israel crimes

June 22, 2023 at 3:45 pm | Published in: ICC, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Head of the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh [Twitter]
 June 22, 2023 at 3:45 pm

The Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh, called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to expedite examining the files referred to the court regarding Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people.

"We call on Mr. Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the #ICC, to expedite the decision on the files referred to the court for the crimes of the occupation and its settlers against the #Palestinian people. Further procrastination, double standards and stalling in international institutions and subordination to the political will of superpowers are no longer acceptable," Al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.

"Our people are being subjected to murder, demolishing homes, burning them, uprooting and burning their fields in full view of the whole world. Do not narrow the options before our people. The time has come to confront a racist right-wing government that allows everything without international deterrence."

