Malaysia calls on international community to stop Israel violence in West Bank

Malaysia, on Friday, expressed concern over fatal incidents causing numerous injuries and deaths in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

"As a matter of principle, Malaysia strongly condemns any hostile acts and killings of civilians and calls for utmost restraint and necessary steps to de-escalate," said a Malaysian Foreign Ministry statement.

"Malaysia calls on members of the international community to demand Israel halt all provocative acts, unilateral action and incessant brutality against innocent civilians in the interest of peace and stability," it added.

The 19 June clashes in Jenin were a direct consequence of forces of Israel recent raids on Palestinians in the occupied area, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry said they stand by the principle that Palestinians deserve the right to an independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.

On Wednesday, settlers under the protection of Israeli forces carried out a brutal attack on the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens of others and burning 30 houses, 60 cars and dozens of olive trees.

Tensions have run high across the Occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns in recent months.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 25 Israelis have died, and Israeli forces have killed nearly 180 Palestinians since the start of 2023.

