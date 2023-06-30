Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence

Spain, on Friday, rejected the expansion of Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territories and condemned violence by settlers, calling Tel Aviv's decision contrary to international law and an impediment to peace, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The Government of Spain rejects the measures approved this week on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank and condemns the violence exercised by settlers," Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry noted that the settlements are contrary to international law, are an obstacle to peace and hinder the realisation of the two-state solution.

"… The only possible response to the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis," the statement added.

Israel, on Tuesday, approved plans for over 5,700 more illegal Jewish residences in the Occupied West Bank, raising the total this year to a record of over 13,000.

The latest expansion announcement sparked a wide range of criticism from countries and international organisations including the UN.

