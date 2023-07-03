Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hannibal Gaddafi moved to hospital in 'critical condition' in Lebanon - TV

Hannibal Kadhafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images]
Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in "critical condition", Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Gaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.

Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.

Gaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shia Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

