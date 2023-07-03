OIC condemns Israel military operation in Jenin

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today condemned the Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Nine Palestinians were shot to death by Israeli occupation forces today, eight in Jenin, according to the Ministry of Health. At least 50 others were also injured.

"This heinous crime constitutes an extension of crimes and organised state terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people," the OIC said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based grouping held Israel responsible for "the repercussions of this heinous crime that calls for investigation and accountability."

READ: Palestinians in Gaza take a stand in support of Jenin

The OIC called on the UN Security Council to "take responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continuous Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people."

According to Israeli military sources, more than 1,000 troops were involved in the Jenin operation, in which air fire has been used by occupation forces in the West Bank for the first time since the Second Intifada.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the operation was focused on the Jenin refugee camp and was "part of a series of actions that we carry out and will continue to carry out."

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Ministry of Health. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ: Jenin tells the story of Palestine