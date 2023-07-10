Latest News
Complaining Israel failed to cooperate, Spanish judge hits pause on Pegasus espionage probe
Israel: controversial judicial overhaul expected to pass first hearing in Knesset
Sudan airspace to remain closed until 31 July
Tunisia: 1 migrant dead, 10 rescued, 11 missing after boat sinks in Mediterranean Sea
Depositor storms bank in Lebanon to take trapped savings
Egypt to host Sudan summit to discuss ending conflict
Israel to allow settlers who shoot at Palestinians to keep their guns
Israel: delegation to visit Cairo to discuss tourist flights
Greece expands naval defences to catch up with Turkiye
Dbeibeh: Italy to lift air embargo on Libya
Algeria welcomes 'positive dynamic' of Arab-Iran relations
Israel: government 'most extreme' ever seen, says Joe Biden
Egypt: Inflation hits record high of 36.8%
Oman Air, Chelsea FC sign 3-year sponsorship deal
Cabinet adopts proposal to 'prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority'
