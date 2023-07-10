Israel: delegation to visit Cairo to discuss tourist flights

A delegation from Israel is heading to Egypt in the next few days for meetings on whether to cancel direct flights from Ben Gurion Airport to the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, ArabiPost news website has reported, citing Israel Radio Makan.

The delegation will include representatives of the National Security Council, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Ministry of Transportation.

The Israeli radio station added that these flights are scheduled to be halted next week due to the lack of security coordination with the Egyptian authorities. However, the visit by the Israeli delegation may prevent their cancellation.

Direct flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Sharm El-Sheikh are part of a strategic agreement between Israel and Egypt. They are popular with Israeli tourists who want to travel to the Sinai Peninsula.

