Ex-Tottenham coach Conte in Morocco for family vacation

Former professional footballer and former head coach of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte, arrived in Morocco to spend his summer vacation with his family this week.

Conte, his wife Elisabetta and teenage daughter Vittoria chose the Moroccan coastal city of Agadir to spend part of their summer vacation.

According to the local Agadir TV website, the Italian coach accompanied visited a number of tourist attractions in the city, including Agadir Beach, where citizens gathered around him to take photos.

Ex-Tottenham coach Antonio Conte and family in Moroccan coastal city of Agadir on Jul 10, 2023 [antonioconte/Instagram] Ex-Tottenham coach Antonio Conte and family in Moroccan coastal city of Agadir on Jul 10, 2023 [antonioconte/Instagram]

The site added that Conte shared with his social media followers pictures of his visit to the commercial complex, Souk El-Ahad in Agadir, in which he appeared with his wife and daughter, as they toured the market and purchased a number of traditional Moroccan products.

Conte, 56, has not been linked to a contract with any club since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in March.

Meanwhile, media reports claimed the Saudi football club, Al-Ahly, has been negotiating with the Italian star to manage the team during the 2023-2024 season.

READ: Morocco records 21% increase in tourist numbers