Palestinian factions call for immediate end to political detention

All of the major Palestinian factions called on Tuesday for the Palestinian Authority to release all political prisoners immediately and stop chasing Palestinian citizens over their political affiliation.

"Political detention is a dangerous violation of the law and a pattern of behaviour that is the opposite of the national consensus," explained the factions in a joint statement. They noted that the PA detains senior factional members, former prisoners and anti-occupation activists.

The statement was signed by the largest Palestinian faction, Hamas, along with seven others, including Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine. "The retention of political detention does not contribute to the preparations for a positive climate ahead of the meeting of the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions called for by the PA leadership," they pointed out.

Earlier this week, the PA called for such a meeting in order to discuss a national plan against the Judaisation of Jerusalem and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. The potential meeting is also slated to discuss the consequences of last week's major Israeli offensive in Jenin.

The PA carried out 411 rights violations against Palestinians in June, including summoning activists, students and even old people; the detention of members or leaders of Palestinian factions and their relatives; and suppressing freedoms.

