Iraq: dozens injured in Najaf hotel fire

Dozens of people have been injured in a fire that broke out in a six-storey hotel in the city of Najaf in central Iraq, the Civil Defence Directorate announced on Tuesday.

Most of those injured were Iranian pilgrims among the thousands of Shia Muslims who visit the holy city. According to Iraqi media outlets, 72 people suffered from smoke inhalation, and three others suffered burns.

The Civil Defence authority said that its teams rescued guests of various nationalities from the hotel where the fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon. It added that the governorate's specialised firefighting crews and support teams were mobilised to rescue people and extinguish the flames. Medical crews gave first aid to those who were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been called for.

