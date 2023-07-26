Irregular migrant dies on boat near Spain

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service said yesterday that a dead person had been found on a boat carrying 84 irregular migrants, which was spotted near the Canary Islands in the Mediterranean.

The service said in press statements that its members were able to rescue 84 irregular immigrants who were on a boat near the Spanish island of Gran Canaria (the third largest of the Canary Islands), while one person was found dead, according to the American ABC network.

The survivors were 83 men and one woman, all from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Spanish authorities said the boat was spotted by radar and tracking devices belonging to the Spanish Civil Guard before dawn yesterday.

According to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, nearly 1,000 migrants died while trying to reach Spain via the Mediterranean in the first six months of 2023.

In recent years, most Spain-bound boats have come from Senegal or Morocco, according to news reports.

