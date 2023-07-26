Italy's PM criticises predecessors' approach towards Egypt

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the strategy adopted by her predecessors in dealing with Egypt over the murder of Giulio Regeni in Cairo in early 2016.

According to Russia Today's Arabic news website, Meloni said in radio statements yesterday that the strategy previously adopted by left-wing governments was wrong, as condescending attitudes towards the Egyptian government makes it difficult to obtain results.

"The difference is that the [current] government's approach is not condescending at all. We treat each other as equals with mutual respect. This new approach has resulted in an opening with Egypt," she said in a possible hint at the reasons for the release of human rights researcher Patrick George Zaki.

A presidential pardon issued by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi resulted in Zaki's release earlier this month. The Coptic Christian Egyptian researcher, Zaki was studying for a master's degree in Italy before he was arrested upon his arrival to Cairo airport in 2020 for allegedly spreading false news over an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians..

Meloni said, in the same spirit, Italy will seek the truth and justice in the Regeni case.

