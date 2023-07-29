Bahrain announces postponement of Israel Foreign Minister visit

Israel's Kan channel reported on Friday night that Bahrain had postponed the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister to the country.

According to the Israeli channel, commentators believe Bahrain postponed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit, scheduled for next week, because Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday.

The number of visits by senior Israeli officials to Arab countries during the first six months of the current government's term is much less compared to the same period of the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government's term.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant did not visit any Arab countries, while his predecessor Benny Gantz visited Morocco and Bahrain.

