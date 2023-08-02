Turkiye rescues 41 migrants off Izmir coast

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 41 irregular migrants yesterday off the coast of the province of Izmir, in the west of the country.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement that it received information on irregular migrants on a rubber boat off the coast of the Karaburun area.

The command added that it sent its teams to the region to rescue 41 irregular migrants who were forced by Greece to return to Turkish territorial waters.

The migrants were referred to the Directorate of Immigration in the province of Izmir, according to the Coast Guard Command.

