Israel far-right minister calls for annexing West Bank

Far-right IsraeliÂ Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, yesterdayÂ urgedÂ Tel AvivÂ to annexÂ theÂ occupiedÂ West Bank,Â local media reported.

TheÂ extremistÂ ministerÂ calledÂ the Green Line, whichÂ separates theÂ Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 Â – now Israel -from those occupied in 1967,Â "fictitious."

"IÂ do notÂ really think there is a Green Line. ItÂ is a fictitious line. This is our homeland. This is where the Jewish People arose," he claimed.

Speaking toÂ IsraeliÂ Army Radio, he said: "The attitude of the State of Israel that there are two states here is a mistake. We should impose sovereignty on Judea and SamariaÂ [West Bank]."

He added:Â "We should advance this as quickly as possible, as smartly as possible. We should begin to say this everywhere, to create international recognition that this place is ours."

"Everyone understands that our roots and history are there, and therefore, I think that the entire Green Line is just an abnormality. There is a distorted reality that we need to erase."

READ: Israel mulls bill to annex 'parks, natural reserves' in occupied West Bank